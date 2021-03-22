Austin Echols is an associate in the Houston office of Baker Botts LLP. His practice focuses on a range of environmental and health and safety issues, including within the maritime industry. Prior to practicing law, Austin served in the USCG as a waterfront facility inspector and pollution investigator. Austin continues to serve in the USCG Reserve as a Legal Assistance Attorney for the Eighth Coast Guard District. Greg Dillard co-leads Baker Botts LLP’s incident response practice, focusing on safety and compliance for companies engaged in operating onshore and offshore oil, gas, and chemical facilities across the upstream, midstream, and downstream energy sectors. On any given day, he is an on-site responder, investigator, problem solver, innovator, counselor, and crisis manager.