Auramarine’s history is deeply-rooted in the Finnish maritime industry. Since its foundation in 1974, the company has delivered robust and reliable products to its customers – from professionals to professionals. Auramarine’s products are located at the very heart of vessels and power stations, handling their fuels and keeping them running. We take responsibility for our work and take great pride in it, realising that our products play a crucial ensuring a safe and reliable operation of the engines. Our delivery commitment continues with dependable lifecycle support services.