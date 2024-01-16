Asia Pacific Maritime
Asia Pacific Maritime (APM), the largest meeting place in Southeast Asia for the global maritime value chain, will return for its 18th installment in Singapore from 13 to 15 March 2024 at the Marina Bay Sands. This year’s premier exhibition and conference is expected to bring together more than 14,000 shipowners, shipyards, ship management, and technical procurers to meet over 1,400 solutions providers.
Asia Pacific Maritime 2024 Addresses Sustainability and Digitalization
Asia Pacific Maritime (APM), the largest meeting place in Southeast Asia for the global maritime value chain, will retur...
More News Stories