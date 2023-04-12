Ascenz Marorka has resulted from the merger of two pioneering companies in the digitalization of the maritime industry: Ascenz, a Singaporean company with a strong experience in electronic fuel and bunkering monitoring, and Marorka, an Icelandic expert in vessel performance management, data acquisition and modelling. These two companies were acquired by GTT Group respectively in 2017 and 2020. Through the combination of these companies’ expertise we offer a full range of end-to-end solutions for ship owners and charterers around the world.