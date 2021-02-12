ARES Shipyard

Turkey's First Indigenous Armed USV "ULAQ" Launched

Published Feb 12, 2021 1:03 PM by ARES Shipyard

Posted in: Government

ARES Shipyard and METEKSAN Defence, which initiated Turkey&rsquo;s first indigenous Armed Unmanned Surface Vehicle (AUSV) program...

