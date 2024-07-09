Antti Marine

Antti-Teollisuus Oy, established in 1952, is a family-owned engineering works company that manufactures metal products in Salo, Southwest Finland. Main business areas are grain processing and ship doors. Antti Marine provides 40% of the doors for the large ocean liners of the world. Our clientele includes some of the biggest shipping companies in the world.

Antti doors and hinges

On Modern Cruise Ships, Even Door Hinges are Intelligent

Published Jul 9, 2024 12:26 PM by Antti Marine

Posted in: Cruise Ships

&nbsp; The majestic Icon of the Seas entered service on January 2024, and she is the largest cruise ship ever built. There are...

More News Stories