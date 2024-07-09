Antti Marine
Antti-Teollisuus Oy, established in 1952, is a family-owned engineering works company that manufactures metal products in Salo, Southwest Finland. Main business areas are grain processing and ship doors. Antti Marine provides 40% of the doors for the large ocean liners of the world. Our clientele includes some of the biggest shipping companies in the world.
On Modern Cruise Ships, Even Door Hinges are Intelligent
The majestic Icon of the Seas entered service on January 2024, and she is the largest cruise ship ever built. There are...
More News Stories