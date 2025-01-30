Andrew R. Lee, Richard D. Bertram, James A. Kearns and Ilsa Luther
Andrew R. Lee, CIPP/US, is a partner in Jones Walker’s Litigation Practice Group and co-leader of the privacy, data security, and artificial intelligence team. Richard D. Bertram is a partner in Jones Walker’s Maritime Practice Group and leader of the maritime regulatory team. H James A. Kearns is special counsel in Jones Walker's Maritime Practice Group. Ilsa Luther is an associate in Jones Walker’s Maritime Practice Group.
How to Get Ready for the U.S. Coast Guard's Cybersecurity Rule
On January 17, the US Coast Guard released its much-anticipated final rule on cybersecurity in the US Marine Transp...
