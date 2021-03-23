American Maritime Officers is the largest union of U.S. merchant marine officers. AMO officers work aboard U.S.-flagged merchant and military sealift vessels, and AMO holds a unique presence in the international energy transportation trades. AMO officers work in a broad range of domestic and international trades aboard U.S.-flagged vessels in the deep-sea sector, including oil and product tankers, containerships, roll-on/roll-off ships, heavy-lift ships, trailerships, general cargo vessels and the only U.S.-owned fleet of undersea cable installation and repair ships.