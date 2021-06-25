Alvin is a loss prevention executive with North P&I, and he is involved in all aspects of loss prevention for both North and Sunderland Marine. He previously worked as a Marine Engineer Surveyor/Consultant and before that as a Technical Superintendent with a shipping company. A qualified Chief Engineer, his seagoing experience included 12 years at sea as an Engineer Officer on passenger ships. As well as holding Incorporated Engineer status he has attained a Chartered Insurance Institute Advanced Diploma in Insurance (ACII).