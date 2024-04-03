Allianz Commercial is one of the largest marine insurers in the world. Our unparalleled depth and breadth of capabilities sets us apart in the industry and provides an unmatched level of expertise. With a comprehensive portfolio of highly customizable products, we can meet a wide range of coverage needs by providing innovative solutions. Our appetite for challenging projects knows no bounds, offering our clients an almost unlimited range of options. Our strength lies in combining years of technical experience with market-leading financial expertise. This powerful combination enables us to underwrite the largest and most challenging projects, providing our clients with unparalleled protection and peace of mind.