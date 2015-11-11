Allen Black

Allen Black is a partner in Winston & Strawn's Washington, D.C. office with strong experience handling the full range of maritime matters. Learn more about Mr. Black's background at: http://www.winston.com/hblack

Shipping Company Found Guilty of MARPOL Offenses

Published Nov 11, 2015 7:19 PM by Allen Black

Posted in: Maritime Law

Late on November 6, 2015, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama returned verdicts of guilty again...

Appeals Court Rules on OPA 90 Claim Requirements

Published Oct 13, 2015 12:56 PM by Allen Black

Posted in: Maritime Law

On October 8, 2015, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit held that an action for an oil pollution claim is barred unles...

Court Excludes Evidence of OWS Replacement

Published Sep 30, 2015 5:20 PM by Allen Black

Posted in: Maritime Law

On September 29, 2015, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama held that corrective actions taken after an al...

Court Finds U.S. Jurisdiction Over Foreign Vessel

Published Sep 23, 2015 2:15 AM by Allen Black

Posted in: Maritime Law

United States courts continue to uphold prosecutions of non-U.S.-flag vessels for pollution incidents beyond U.S. waters when the...

First Circuit Affirms Doctrine of Uberrimae Fidei

Published Feb 20, 2015 9:40 AM by Allen Black

Posted in: Maritime Law

In a newly-issued decision in Catlin (Syndicate 2003) v. San Juan Towing and Marine Services, the United States Court of Appeals f...

