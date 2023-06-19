Allan McDougall is a Senior Security Analyst and Chief Technical Officer for Mariner Innovations' Maritime Security efforts. In addition to having co-authored four books on Critical Infrastructure, he holds a Master’s Degree from the American Military University and Bachelor’s Degrees from the University of Western Ontario and the Royal Military College of Canada. He has over 30 years’ experience including a blend of policy and operational roles focusing on maritime security across Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Canadian Coast Guard, Transport Canada, and Canada Border Services Agency within the public sector, Information Technology and Network Security within the private sector, and security project management. He holds numerous certifications across security management (CPP), physical security (PSP), Critical Infrastructure Protection (PCIP), anti-terrorism (CMAS), and Information Systems (CISSP). He is currently one of the lead instructors in the IAMSP / Acadia University Professional Certificate in Maritime Security.