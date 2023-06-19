Allan McDougall
Allan McDougall is a Senior Security Analyst and Chief Technical Officer for Mariner Innovations' Maritime Security efforts. In addition to having co-authored four books on Critical Infrastructure, he holds a Master’s Degree from the American Military University and Bachelor’s Degrees from the University of Western Ontario and the Royal Military College of Canada. He has over 30 years’ experience including a blend of policy and operational roles focusing on maritime security across Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Canadian Coast Guard, Transport Canada, and Canada Border Services Agency within the public sector, Information Technology and Network Security within the private sector, and security project management. He holds numerous certifications across security management (CPP), physical security (PSP), Critical Infrastructure Protection (PCIP), anti-terrorism (CMAS), and Information Systems (CISSP). He is currently one of the lead instructors in the IAMSP / Acadia University Professional Certificate in Maritime Security.
Time to Take a New Approach to Maritime Cybersecurity
Cyber security within the maritime space offers both challenges and opportunities. Both are reasonably apparent to anyone op...
Cybersecurity and Automated Shipping
It seems pretty clear that automated shipping, in some form, is on the way. Driven by costs and industry, there is little doubt th...
Unmanned Ships: Complexity in Jurisdictions
In this fifth segment dealing with autonomous shipping, we step back from the fully autonomous ship (i.e. one directed solely by e...
Responding to Cyber Vulnerability Announcements
While there have been many discussions regarding vulnerabilities within the cybersecurity domain over the past year, the rise of a...
Security and Safety for Autonomous Ships
This third article in a series on practical considerations for autonomous ships examines an important distinction between safety a...
Automated Ships - Questions Regarding Security Clearances
There are important questions that arise from the concept of autonomous ships. This is not to say that automation is wrong-headed,...
Autonomous Shipping Raises Legal Concerns
While the UK Shipping Register has included its first autonomous vessel, there are several gaps that need to be addressed before s...