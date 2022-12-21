Ahmed Samir Ghowel

[email protected]

Ahmed Samir Ghowel is a senior project manager and researcher. He has worked in dry-docks, conversion and repair projects for almost thirteen years in different shipyards. He received his BSc from Alexandria University in naval architecture and marine engineering. Thereafter, he received his MSc from Liverpool University in construction project management. He has been registered as an Incorporated Engineer by Engineering Council-UK. He may be reached at [email protected],

Floating shipyard

The Floating Shipyard Revisited: A Mobile, Modular Yard for Repairs

Published Dec 21, 2022 10:50 PM by Ahmed Samir Ghowel

Posted in: Ports

Since &ldquo;The Concept of the Floating Shipyard&quot; was published earlier this year, we have developed a new model with South...

f-yard

The Concept of the Floating Shipyard

Published Feb 27, 2021 11:17 AM by Ahmed Samir Ghowel

Posted in: Shipbuilding

Shipyards are known as a land-based facility that ships steer to for docking and repair. This study represents a basic conceptual...

