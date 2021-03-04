Adam Young
Adam Young is director of financial analysis and rate design at 1898 & Co., part of Burns & McDonnell. He has worked in the electric utility industry for more than 15 years and has broad experience in financial modeling, energy market analysis, project financing, utility cost-of-service analysis and retail electric rate design.
Making the Move to Port Electrification
For port operators and other invested decision-makers, a shift in the maritime industry is revolutionizing the way business has al...
