Abhay H. Pande and J. Anakha

Abhay H Pande is professor at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), S.A.S Nagar, India, with more than 27 years of experience in biotechnology. This endeavor has resulted in an academic portfolio comprising numerous patents and articles in esteemed journals. J Anakha is currently a doctoral researcher under the guidance of Professor Abhay H Pande at the NIPER, S.A.S Nagar, India. She holds a master’s degree in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the Central University of Kerala.

Marine sponges, Flower Gardens National Marine Sanctuary (NOAA)

Saving Biology With Blue Biotechnology

Published Mar 17, 2024 6:09 PM by Abhay H. Pande and J. Anakha

Posted in: Environment

&nbsp; [A PDF version of this article with all citations and references may be found at the end of the page] The significanc...

More News Stories