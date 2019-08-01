World’s Largest Plug-In Hybrid Vessel Delivered

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-01 18:51:26

The world’s largest plug-in hybrid vessel, Color Hybrid, has been delivered from Ulstein Verft to Color Line.

Color Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid, where the five-megawatt batteries can be charged with environmentally friendly power from shore power in Sandefjord, Norway.

The new vessel will replace MS Bohus on the route between Sandefjord, Norway, and Strömstad, Sweden. She has a maximum speed of 17 knots and will sail silently in and out of the fjord of Sandefjord without harmful air emissions, as her batteries provide enough power to sail 12 nautical miles. The battery pack weighs 65 tons and can be recharged in one hour.

The propulsion system features four Bergen Marine B33:45L diesel engines.

Color Hybrid has a heat reservoir of five megawatts which utilizes heat from both the wake and the exhaust for heating. She also has a greenhouse on deck powered by the reuse of waste heat for onboard production of herbs and vegetables.

Measuring 160 meters in length and 27.1 meters in the beam, the vessel has capacity for 2,000 passengers and 500 cars.

Classed by DNV GL and designed by Fosen Yard, Color Hybrid was named Ship of the Year 2019 at the Nor-Shipping exhibition on June 4, 2019.

Damen Marine Components supplied the steering systems for the vessel including two Van der Velden TIMON rudders with ART™ and bulb, and two Van der Velden COMMANDER™ rotary vane steering systems.

Other suppliers include: Kongsberg Maritime (navigation/communication), Siemens (batteries), Brunvoll (propellers, gears) Palfinger (lifesaving equipment) and Allweiler (Pumps).