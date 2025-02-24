UK and EU Expand Sanctions on Shadow Fleet and Russian Infrastructure



Marking the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the launch of the so-called “special military operation,” the UK and EU rolled out sweeping new sanctions. Both programs emphasized they continue to aim at undermining Russia’s sources of income and those support the war effort while the UK also said it was designed to strengthen Ukraine’s position.

“Lasting peace will only be achieved through strength. That is why we are focused on putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position,” said UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. “Every military supply line disrupted, every rouble blocked, and every enabler of Putin’s aggression exposed is a step towards a just and lasting peace.”

The UK is calling today’s announcement the largest sanctions package against Russia since 2022. A total of 107 sanctions were announced targeting military supply chains, revenues, and the enables supporting Russia’s efforts. It noted for the first time the sanctions are targeting foreign financial institutions supporting the war effort including sanctions against the Kyrgyzstan-based IJSC Keremet Bank and the inclusion of the North Korean Defense Minister and other North Korean generals.

Today’s sanctions include another 40 shadow fleet ships carrying Russian oil. According to the UK, these vessels have collectively carried more than $5 billion worth of Russian oil and oil products in the last six months. The specifications bring the total number of oil tankers sanctioned by the UK to 133, which the UK calls the highest of any nation in Europe.

Other inclusions in the new sanction package included producers and suppliers of machine tools, electronics, and dual-use goods for the Russian military, including microprocessors and goods coming from countries including states in Asia, Turkey, Thailand, India, and China. It includes companies that procure arms, deliver military-industrial goods, and individuals inside and out of the Russian government.

The European Council also reported the adoption of its 16th Russia sanctions package. Like the UK they are targeting energy, trade, transport, infrastructure, and financial services and also went beyond Russia with sanctions for Belarus, the regimes in Crimea and Sevastopol, and those controlling the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

“This new round of sanctions not only targets the Russian shadow fleet but those who support the operation of unsafe oil tankers, videogame controllers used to pilot drones, banks used to circumvent our sanctions, and propaganda outlets used to spout lies,” said Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission.

The EU package targets 74 additional vessels, with the EU highlighting its total number of listed vessels at 153. As part of the effort, the EU is also adding a new listing criterion, targeting those who support the operations of unsafe oil tankers. This includes targeting terminals and operations in the ports of Ust-Luga, Primorsk, and Novorossiysk.

This sanction package also includes export restrictions on 53 companies and 34 companies in countries other than Russia. The EU added elements to prevent circumvention of the sanctions and to stop disinformation it is also suspending the broadcasting activities of eight media which it believes are supporting and justifying Russia’s war.

In addition to demonstrating Europe’s support for Ukraine, today’s actions were also believed to be a sign to Donald Trump who has not included Europe as he pushes for peace with Russia. Yesterday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron reported they spoke by phone to demonstrate their commitment to Ukraine. Macron met with Donald Trump today, February 24, in Washington D.C. Starmer is also scheduled to meet with Trump on Thursday, February 27. European leaders are warning against appearing “weak” and not unified when speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump has discussed the sanctions while Russia highlighted that it wants the sanctions ended as part of any peace talks. The Biden Administration was aggressive in its efforts to sanction Russia, including designating 183 tankers in January 2025. Included in the latest effort was a broad effort including crude oil and product tankers and gas carriers associated with Sovcomflot as well as the shadow fleet.

