U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Delivers $335M in Cocaine to San Diego

On Tuesday, the crew of the Coast Guard cutter USCGC Munro offloaded more than 29,000 pounds of cocaine at a pier in San Diego.?

The $335 million, 13,000-kilo delivery was the result of no fewer than eleven smuggling-boat interdictions in the Eastern Pacific trafficking zone in September and October.

"I would put this crew on any mission, anywhere, at any time," said Capt. James O’Mara, commanding officer of Munro. "For our families and loved ones back home: your support keeps us going out there. It takes everyone’s head in the game to make these interdictions happen, and we are grateful you have our backs on the home front."

The crew of the Munro carry out an interdiction of a smuggling boat, October 2024 (USCG)

"The Eastern Pacific is a challenging environment – both operationally and logistically. The transit zone is a vast area of ocean to cover, far from home. Despite the challenges, the success of the Munro’s crew highlights the importance of what we do on the high seas," said Rear Adm. Joseph Buzzella, commander, Coast Guard District Eleven.

The Coast Guard put the haul's U.S. wholesale value at $335 million. If delivered to Central America and transshipped to Europe, the top geographic market of choice for today's cartels, the combined cargo would be worth roughly $460 million on the EU wholesale market (and roughly twice that at average retail markup).

Munro's last mission, completed in May 2024, resulted in eight interdictions totaling 15,400 kilos.