Suicide Drone Hits Port of Eilat

[Breaking] On Wednesday night, a suicide drone hit a target in the port of Eilat, the southernmost city in Israel.

Images posted on social media showed one large blast at an undetermined location along the waterfront. The source of the attack is under investigation, but early accounts suggest that it may have arrived from the east - potentially suggesting attackers in Iraq, or a drone from Houthi territory diverting and then arriving from an unexpected direction.

Smoke rises from the Port of Eilat in Southern Israel, following an Impact by a Drone on what appears to be an Industrial Trash Storage Building. pic.twitter.com/imigdhvP88 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 25, 2024

The moment of impact of the Iraqi drone on the port of Eilat in southern Israel. The IDF intercepted the second drone. https://t.co/vRI626ciHO pic.twitter.com/sx65wGi05v — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) September 25, 2024

The Israeli Defense Forces reported shooting down two UAVs on Wednesday night, indicating that the attack may have had broader aims.

#BREAKING: The Israeli Navy released video of its Sa'ar 5-Class Corvette using a Surface-to-Air Missile to intercept a drone over Eilat that had been launched by Iranian-backed terroristss in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/DToAQgpxkY — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) September 25, 2024

The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Eilat's once-busy commercial seaport has been largely shut down by Houthi attacks on Israel-bound shipping, and occasional attempted missile strikes from Houthi territory have added an additional level of risk. Vessels arriving from the Mediterranean can offload their cargoes in Haifa or Ashdod instead, without transiting the Suez Canal to get to Eilat; vessels that would ordinarily transit to Eilat from the east, primarily ro/ros from Asia with cargoes of cars for the Israeli market, often choose to avoid the Red Sea because of the Houthi threat.



