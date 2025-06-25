Strait of Hormuz Traffic Returns to Near-Normal

In the aftermath of the American strikes early June 22 on the Iranian nuclear enrichment sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, traffic flows through the Straits of Hormuz have recovered.

Despite speculative reporting to the contrary, and publicity given to the U-turn made by product tanker Kohzan Maru (IMO 9209283) on news of the attack becoming public, the average number of transits through the crisis period appears to have been sustained, except for a small drop on June 24 when speculation of an Iranian move to close the Straits was at its highest. Five other ships are known to have turned around: products tankers Damsgaard (IMO 9724453) and Marie C (IMO 9749348), and crude tankers South Loyalty (IMO 9537769), Coswisdom Lake (IMO 9727194) and Red Ruby (IMO 9284790).

Though total transits remained within a typical range, outbound traffic rose dramatically in the run-up to the U.S. attack - perhaps to minimize risk that ships could get bottled-up in the Gulf by a possible Hormuz closure, according to MarineTraffic. Inbound traffic temporarily decreased at about the same time, Windward reports.

Following the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Iran, MarineTraffic vessel tracking data shows a sharp escalation in daily vessel movements from the Persian Gulf. Between June 1 and 14,



These and a number of other ships anchored off Fujairah and Muscat whilst waiting for confirmation of berthing slots at their destinations within the Gulf, thereby minimizing their exposure in the high risk area. Owners’ concerns over heightened risk will have been balanced by the financial pressure to fulfil contracts. Whilst tensions persist some owners may be inclined to avoid writing new contracts involving Gulf loadings. Owners are also paying heed to widespread GPS jamming and electronic manipulation with AIS location systems on which the UK Maritime Trade Operations has issued advisories.

Things aren’t back to normal however for the Iranian Navy (Nedaja). Imagery over the Bandar Abbas Naval Harbor at midday on June 25, and on the previous day, showed that everything that could float was still at sea, either on patrol or anchored in the Bandar Abbas roads. Nor were any IRGC Navy (Nedsa) vessels visible in the harbor; there are usually at least one catamaran missile corvette and a Nedsa logistics vessel present on the western side of the harbor. In the last sighting available, the distinctive drone carrier with angled flight deck Shahid Madhavi (C110-3) was anchored south-west of Bandar Abbas Naval Harbor at 27.05259N 56.14499E.

There are no indications yet that Iran regards its campaign against Israel as over yet, or that it has given up regional expansionism, notwithstanding the setbacks it has suffered in Lebanon and Syria, and to a lesser extent in Iraq. The Houthis remain a firm ally, defiant as ever and still capable of delivering irritant blows against Israel and disrupting Red Sea traffic. It is deeply embedded in the ideological character of the IRGC-dominated senior leadership in Iran to press on with all previous objectives, involving a rebuilding of its missile capability and replacing destroyed nuclear facilities, but to do so in a more clandestine manner - closing out operational weaknesses and vulnerabilities which have been exposed in American and Israeli attacks.

If negotiations continue with the Americans, the Iranian objective will be regain strength by seeking a breathing space through a relaxation in sanctions, so as to gain the time and finances necessary to get the show back on the road.