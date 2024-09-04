Singapore Launches Search After Tug Sinks in Eastern Anchorage

[Brief] The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore reported that a search and rescue mission was launched after a tugboat was reported missing today. The 39-foot tug built in 1998 was operating in the busy Eastern Anchorage area.

Details on the cause of the casualty are unclear and what operations the tug might have been undertaking. The final AIS signal from the tug named Oshio registered in Singapore showed it moving at 4 knots in the anchorage area. The MPA lists that casualty as happening within Singapore’s port limits at approximately 1415 local time.

The MPA reports a 39-year-old male crewmember was rescued by the Police Coast Guard. The man who is believed to be one of two Indonesians working the tug was taken to the hospital but subsequently was pronounced dead at the hospital. The search was ongoing for the second crewmember. The Singapore Civil Defence Force was also assisting in the operation.

They are reporting that salvage divers have been activated to confirm the location of the sunken tug for salvage operations. The MPA is also issuing navigational broadcasts for vessels to keep clear of the area. There is no oil pollution reported.

The Eastern Anchorage is a busy region used for general purposes including as a waiting area for vessels before proceeding to dock. Ships also anchor in the area while they are undertaking bunkering, storing, and crew changes.

