Shrimp Boat Captain Resists Arrest After Grounding

Safe Harbor Marina and shrimp boat docks (file image) By The Maritime Executive 04-24-2020 10:32:08

A shrimp boat captain attempted to fight law enforcement officers after running aground near a marina at Stock Island, Florida on Wednesday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The arresting officers reported finding prescription drugs, marijuana and drug paraphenalia on board.

The vessel, a large shrimp boat, ran aground at a position about 100 yards outside of the entrance channel for the Safe Harbor Marina on Wednesday afternoon. When Fish and Wildlife officers arrived on the scene, U.S. Coast Guard personnel were already on board.

Upon a search, the officers allegedly found a needle, a smoking pipe, marijuana, tourniquets, a scale and three pills of the prescription painkiller Tramadol. The captain, identified in charging documents as Ron Ray Anderson, 39, did not have a prescription for this medication. In addition, officers said that they found a spoon coated with a crystallized substance in Anderson's cabin.

During this boarding, Anderson allegedly charged at the officers and ignored their commands, prompting them to use Mace spray to subdue him.

Anderson has been charged with resisting arrest with violence, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless operation of a vessel, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. His trial date is set for May 13.