Norwegian Government Moves Forward with $3.3B Floating Wind Subsidy



The Norwegian government in its 2025 budget proposals released today confirmed that it will move forward with an earlier plan to provide roughly $3.3 billion for a proposed support scheme for floating offshore wind. Norway looks to propel the development of floating technology which is expected to play a critical part of its ambition to allocate 30 GW of offshore wind power production by 2040.

“Norway has an enormous potential for floating offshore wind on its continental shelf, but because the technology remains immature and costly, state support is required to accelerate its development. That is why we are proposing an ambitious support scheme. The support scheme will enable the delivery of more power to Norway and pave the way for a new industrial adventure,” said Minister of Energy, Terje Aasland.

According to the government, the scheme must contribute significantly to the development of floating offshore wind. The concept for the scheme was initially agreed to in June 2024 after Norway had several stops and starts as it worked to develop an agreement on the government’s role in supporting the sector. Norway announced plans for its first two wind auctions in March 2023, only to defer the efforts as the government was still debating policy and then only proceeding with one, a fixed-bottom site, in March 2024.

The first auction was for the Sorlige Nordsjo II site in the North Sea, which will be one of the few in Norway to use fixed-bottom turbines. It was a strongly contested auction that saw the investment arm of Ingka Group, based in the Netherlands and the largest Ikea franchiser, and Parkwind, majority-owned Japan’s Jera, a partnership between Tokyo Electric Power Company and Chubu Electric Company with the project. It calls for power generation by 2030.

The second site, Utsira Nord was delayed but has also attracted strong interest. Reuters reports 13 groups and individual companies have expressed interest.

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) has also been tasked with conducting a strategic impact assessment of 20 areas that may be suitable for the development of offshore wind. The strategic impact assessment of the areas Vestavind F, Vestavind B, and Sørvest F will be completed by November this year. The strategic impact assessment for the remaining 17 areas will be completed in June 2025.

Vestavind B and F are seen as two of the most promising projects. Each has an estimated potential for 1 GW of power generation. The B site is located north of Bergen while F is further south closer to Stavanger. Located in the Norwegian Sea, both will be floating wind sites.

“The continued development of offshore wind in Norway requires access to suitable areas. The government's goal for offshore wind is industrial development, and I am pleased to see that our supply chain companies are eager to get started,” said Aasland.

With plans agreed for the structure of the auctions and the government support program, Norway plans to announce details on its next auction for 2025. After that, it intends to conduct regularly scheduled tender rounds as it moves toward the 2040 goals.

