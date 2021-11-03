Nexans is Set to Open America's First Offshore Wind Cable Plant

Nexans' plant in Charleston, South Carolina (file image courtesy Nexans)

French cable manufacturer Nexans is preparing to open a new high-voltage subsea power cable plant in South Carolina, fulfilling a 2019 deal with wind farm developers Ørsted and Eversource.

The plant is the first of its kind in the United States, and it will support Nexans' contract to supply up to 500 nautical miles of cable assemblies for Ørsted’s offshore wind farm projects in New England through 2027. It is also contracted to produce 160 nm of export cables for the Equinor / BP Empire Wind development, delivering power to customers in Brooklyn and Long Island.

Nexans has invested $200 million in the new Charleston plant, which builds on an existing cable-production facility for shoreside transmission cables that opened in 2014. Its operations will employ about 210 people. Its opening advances the firm's "New Nexans" reorganization program, a strategic shift to refocus on the most profitable segments of the cable business - including power cables for the growing offshore wind sector.

Nexans is a global player in subsea cables, and it is investing in new manufacturing capacity in growth regions. In July 2021, it opened a new subsea cable assembly plant in Tianjin, China, positioning the firm to serve the booming Chinese offshore wind market - the fastest-growing regional segment in the industry.

Nexans also operates two cable-laying vessels, including the Norwegian-flagged Nexans Aurora, which is contracted for the installation of the cables for Empire Wind. Under a longstanding ruling, U.S. Customs and Border Protection allows the use of foreign-flag vessels for most cable-lay activity in U.S. waters.

Regulatory certainty

In a statement late last month, Nexans EVP Ragnhild Katteland hailed recent supply chain investments in the U.S. offshore wind industry, but he warned that the sector needs better coordination among U.S. regulators and more certainty for developers.

"Many other countries are already moving faster and setting higher goals than the U.S.," Katteland warned. "China has set an ambitious goal of installing more than 50 GW of offshore wind capacity over the next 10 years; India plans to install 30 GW in next 10 years; and European countries have increased their ambitions from 60 GW to 90GW by 2030. The risk is if the U.S. doesn’t proactively and quickly build itself into the next leader in offshore wind energy, we could be left behind."

Katteland pointed to major private-sector investments as a sign of industry confidence, like Dominion Energy's purchase of a giant wind turbine installation vessel and Ørsted's plans to build America's first manufacturing facility for steel wind turbine foundations. However, "the scale of the needed investments requires regulatory predictability for those investments to be attractive enough to happen," she cautioned.

She called for federal regulators to heed the two-year target for environmental review laid out by former President Donald Trump in 2017 and to coordinate fully with their state counterparts.