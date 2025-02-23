Mysterious Airfield on Gulf of Aden is Now Fully Operational

The airfield on Yemen’s Abd Al Kuri in the Socotra Archipelago now appears to be fully operational.

On February 16, the Sentinel 2 satellite caught a large transport aircraft on the northern end of the runway. With the resolution available to common users, the aircraft configuration and wingspan is compatible with that of a C-17 transport aircraft.

The "missing" section of the runway at its northern end has been completed in concrete and now has white-painted runway markings similar to those applied to the rest of the runway. It appears that this section of runway has been constructed with concrete in order to bear the weight of heavy aircraft such as the C-17 on its impact with the runway at touch-down. Completing the whole runway in concrete to a similar load-bearing capacity would have been a considerable logistic challenge, given the lack of construction infrastructure and raw materials (including water) on the island.

Abd Al Kuri airfield on February 16, with a large transport aircraft on the northern end of the runway and the normal parking spot for a smaller regular aircraft visitor marked on the apron (Sentinelhub)

Over the last few weeks, the airfield has seen a regular visitor in the form of a smaller aircraft with a wingspan of less than 25 meters, which parks up on the airfield apron during its brief stay. It is not known where this aircraft is permanently based, or where the apparent operational activity on the island is being supported from. The new infrastructure may need to be protected by a garrison, and that in turn will need to be kept resupplied.

Iranian arms supplies to the Houthis using the sea lanes to the North of Abd Al Kuri appear to have resumed – if indeed they ever paused. On January 28, the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel Class cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr (WPC 1147) intercepted a dhow in the Arabian Sea, with a consignment of ballistic missile and unmanned sea drone components, plus military-grade communication and network equipment and anti-tank guided missile launcher assemblies. From analysis of materiel seized on the dhow, the cargo appears destined for the Houthis.

On February 12, the Yemeni Coastguard intercepted a vessel with a 40-foot container on board, destined for Hodeidah. It contained cruise missile fuselages and jet engines used in cruise missiles and suicide drones, reconnaissance drones, marine radars, a modern electronic warfare jamming system, and an advanced wireless communications system. If reconnaissance activities are being carried out from Abd Al Kuri, this will aid further such interceptions..