MSC’s First American Mega Cruise Ship Completes Sea Trials



MSC Cruises is continuing its expansion into the American market preparing for the arrival of its first “World Class” cruise ship, MSC World America, which will enter service in April 2025. Currently finishing construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France, the new ship recently completed its second and final sea trials before delivery.

The new mega cruise ship underwent deep-water intensive systems tests during a final sea trial in the Atlantic Ocean announced MSC Cruises. The sea trials checked the performance of the ship’s engines, maneuverability, fuel consumption, safety systems, speed, and stopping distances. The ship will now receive her final finishing touches at the shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France before being officially delivered to the cruise line on March 27.

At 216,638 gross tons, the MSC World America is almost a quarter larger than the cruise ships the company has been deploying in the American market. It is part of an effort to expand the brand’s presence in the United States which has also seen MSC open new homeports in Port Canaveral, Florida, and Galveston, Texas, and plans to send a cruise ship to Alaska.

She is the second ship of the class following the MSC World Europa which was introduced at the end of 2022. Last year, MSC also exercised options for two more ships of the class, with MSC World Asia due to enter service in 2026 cruising in the Western Mediterranean. A fourth ship as yet unnamed is due to enter service in 2027.

MSC World America is scheduled to be named in Miami, Florida on April 9 and enter service that weekend sailing to the Caribbean. MSC will be the second company to have a cruise ship of over 200,000 gross tons in the U.S. market following Royal Caribbean International. Both Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line last year also ordered ships of this size to add to their fleets late in this decade and the next decade.

The addition marks a key step for MSC Cruises which has been building cruise ships for just 20 years and began in the 1990s with a series of small, secondhand cruise ships. MSC World America will be the 23rd cruise ship for the company which today rivals the three traditional brand leaders (Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean International) in size and scope of operations.

MSC highlights that the MSC World America is being tailored to the U.S. market with re-imagined venues and concepts. She has seven onboard districts including bars, restaurants, entertainment, and leisure facilities. She will feature 18 bars and lounges, 19 dining venues, including four main restaurants and two buffets, as well as six specialty restaurants. The ship introduces a new Greek restaurant, a branded Eataly restaurant, a sports bar, and a comedy-karaoke club.

Measuring 1,093 feet (333 meters) in length, MSC constructed what is being billed as the largest cruise terminal in North America located in Miami to serve as her homeport. The ship has 22 decks and 2,614 passenger cabins. She will accommodate 6,762 passengers and have a crew of 2,138.

The ship incorporates the advanced technologies seen in the cruise sector, including being LNG dual-fueled. She has shore power connections and an advanced wastewater treatment plant.

Her arrival coincides with one of the strongest cycles in the cruise industry with many brands reporting record booking positions and strong pricing. PortMiami which last year set a new record of nearly 7.3 million passengers, looks forward to the arrival of the MSC World America which will continue to the continued growth of the port.

