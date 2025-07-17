More Than a Month After Fire, Wan Hai 503 Remains Under Tow Off India

The burned-out boxship Wan Hai 503 remains under tow and awaiting a confirmed port of refuge, according to Indian shipping authorities.

When Wan Hai 503 suffered a cargo explosion and fire off Kerala on June 9, few expected that the salvage effort for the small container ship would be so protracted. The fire burned through almost all cargo bays forward of the deckhouse, leaving only smoldering wreckage - and the last hot spots have still not been fully extinguished. 39 days later, small amounts of gray smoke and elevated temperatures in Bays 33-37 suggest that pockets of smoldering material remain, though the situation is contained and under control. Temperature readings in the holds suggest a cooling trend.

The T&T Salvage team has made significant strides in stabilizing Wan Hai 503's condition over the past few weeks. Extensive dewatering efforts have dried out Hold 2 and Hold 3, and the flooding in the engine room has been reduced to less than a meter of water in the bilge. Working through a long spell of rough weather and high swells, the salvage crew has returned the vessel's trim, list and draft closer to a normal state - though containers sodden with firefighting water appear to be adding more weight than would be expected of a normal cargo load. Six salvors are living aboard the burned ship temporarily because rough surface conditions have made transfers too hazardous.

No arrangements have yet been finalized for a port of refuge, and the team is still working on satisfying the last few safety checklists in their plan prior to entry into port. This includes addressing an excess amount of hydrogen sulfide gas emanating from Hold 7, which prevents personnel from entering without ventilation.

Luckily, there are no signs of oil leakage outside or inside the vessel, always a key concern for port authorities when considering a refuge request. The soundings of the bunker tanks are not yet completed, but the responders believe that there is about 2,400 tonnes of fuel oil on board. Once a full evaluation of structural integrity and stability is done - including verification of the ship's post-fire longitudinal strength - the team will finalize its preparations for entering a port.