Israeli Air Force Destroys Tank Farm at Port of Hodeidah

On Saturday evening, the Israeli Air Force bombed the port of Hodeidah, Yemen in retaliation for the Houthi drone strike on Tel Aviv last week.

Israeli F-15 strike fighters made the 1,000-nautical-mile flight to northeastern Yemen at about 1800 hours Saturday. In several waves, they struck a fuel storage depot and a power station near the main seaport, just north of the city. A spokesperson for the Israeli military acknowledged that these were "dual use" targets, with civilian as well as military utility.

At least three people were killed and another 87 wounded, according to Houthi sources.

Hutiji so dejali, da izraelski zra?ni napadi na mesto Hodejda v Jemnu ne bodo ostali "brez u?inkovitega odgovora sovražniku", TV kanal Al Masirah. pic.twitter.com/mRMQL10EwZ — cebelica (@cebelica4) July 20, 2024

The effect of the bombing on other areas of the seaport was not immediately clear. Hodeidah's fuel terminal is adjacent to its dry bulk and container terminals, which handle the majority of food aid and other goods for the population of northern Yemen. The port is also widely believed to be a hub for covert Iranian weapons shipments to the Houthis. Iran's drone and missile systems are essential for Houthi attacks on merchant shipping and on neighboring states, and many of these weapons shipments have been intercepted by U.S. and allied forces.

The Israeli military asserted that there was no involvement by UK or U.S. forces in the strike. The attack on the port was far larger and far more damaging to the Yemeni economy than any of the Anglo-British attacks of the last few months.

Hodeidah the only port city in Yemen under the control of Houthi administration is now burning. This port city was a vital lifeline for Houthis to exercise their military operations in the Red Sea and use it as smuggling route to bring in Iranian military drones & tech. pic.twitter.com/XOk3Layrzr — OgadenSoldier ? (@OgadenSoldier) July 20, 2024

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said Saturday that the group "will respond to this blatant aggression" and will continue its attacks on Israel. He pledged that Houthi forces will continue their militant activities until Israel ends its operation against Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli strike was in retaliation for a drone attack on the city of Tel Aviv on Friday, which killed one resident and injured 10. It was a rare instance of a hostile drone penetrating Israeli air defenses, and the Houthis immediately took credit, claiming that they had fielded a new drone model that was invisible to Israeli radar. The Israeli Defense Forces identified the drone as an upgraded Iranian Samad-3, a conventional UAV previously used by the Houthis to attack American shipping; the IDF said that the incoming aerial vehicle was spotted, but it was not identified as a threat because of human error.



"The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required," said Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday.