Iran Reports New Oil Spill Near Kharg Island

A pipeline at Iran's key Kharg Island complex has suffered a leak at a position about four miles offshore, according to state news agency IRNA.

IRNA reported that the pipeline leak was spotted over the weekend and that response assets have been deployed. A drone overflight survey identified two more slicks, the agency said, and these additional plumes are also being addressed.

One response vessel, the Naji 23, was dispatched to the scene to use "side boom" cleanup technology. An image provided by IRNA appeared to show the vessel operating with dispersant sprayer booms on both sides.

"All measures are being taken to prevent the spread of pollution and complete cleaning of the area, and the situation in the area is being continuously monitored," said regional director general of ports Mohamed Shakibi Nasab.

The area sees frequent spills from the terminal's infrastructure and its transfer operations, which handle the overwhelming majority of Iranian oil exports. In a social media post, energy shipping consultancy TankerTrackers.com noted that these spills are routinely visible from space, even in outdated satellite imagery. The latest oil release is so routine that "it's called Wednesday," the company jested.

The leak has drawn speculation about the possibility of covert action against Iranian energy interests. Israel is widely expected to strike Iran in retaliation for last month's Iranian missile attack, which Tehran launched in retaliation for Israeli operations against the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah. According to U.S. officials, the Israeli government has pledged not to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which produces about three percent of global crude output.