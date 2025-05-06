Indonesian Ferry Sinking Claims Lives of Two Crewmembers

On Monday, an Indonesian car ferry sank off East Kalimantan, claiming the lives of two crewmembers.

At about 1500 hours, the ferry Muchlisa was under way on a short voyage from Balikpapan to Penajam and approaching its destination when the port engine failed. The crew discovered that the vessel's propeller shaft had broken, resulting in hull damage, and it was taking on water. Attempts at an emergency patch repair were not successful.

Muchlisa contacted another nearby ferry and requested help in intentionally grounding the vessel to prevent it from fully sinking. The Muchlisa successfully stranded on a sandbar, but later drifted free and sank about 600 feet offshore, according to local media. Passengers were evacuated, with assistance from first responders. The ferry eventually listed to starboard, capsized and sank.

Police have questioned the crew, including the captain and the helmsman, and an investigation is underway. As is common in Southeast Asian ferry casualties, the precise number of passengers and crewmembers on board was not immediately known, and the official count grew as the response operation went on.

Initially, local authorities believed that there were no casualties, according to Visi News. After assembling a list of 23 passengers and 21 crewmembers who were aboard on the casualty voyage, rescue agency Basarnas identified two missing crewmembers - named as Ilham and Khayu - who may have been trapped in the wreckage.

Surface search efforts continued Tuesday, and a Basarnas dive team has deployed to the site for a search and recovery mission within the vessel's interior. Both missing individuals were recovered deceased, and the search has been suspended, according to local outlet Beritakaltim.