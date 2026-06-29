Indian Coast Guard Aids Vessel Along the Coast that was Taking on Water

[Brief] A small cargo ship operating along the Indian Coast reported on Saturday that it was taking on water in multiple compartments. The Indian Coast Guard dispatched its vessel Atulya to aid in getting the vessel stable and ultimately taking it to the port of Tiruchendur.

The cargo ship Sitthaa (649 dwt) was built in 1996 and is registered in Comoros. According to the Coast Guard, the vessel was taking on water in multiple locations. A specialized team boarded the vessel and coordinated with salvage experts. The situation and intake of water were monitored while emergency repairs and dewatering were underway. They were able to bring the flooding under control.

Responding swiftly to a distress call from MV SITTHAA due to flooding in multiple compartments whilst off #Tiruchendur (Tamil Nadu) on 27 Jun 26, @IndiaCoastGuard ship Atulya rendered immediate assistance. #ICG’s specialist boarding team coordinated with salvage experts,… pic.twitter.com/LATZSZvOt1 — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 29, 2026

Records indicate that the vessel had been reported for multiple issues in 2025. A port state inspection identified 14 deficiencies, prompting a detention. Hull damage was identified that the inspection said was impairing the vessel’s seaworthiness. In addition, they identified issues with sewage treatment, fire detection, certificates, and labor.

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After the situation was stabilized, the vessel was taken to the port of Tiruchendur. It will receive a survey and additional repairs.

The Coast Guard notes it is the latest in a series of challenging calls it has responded to recently.