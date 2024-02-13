Inchcape and Ambrey Partner to Help Enhance Maritime Safety and Security

With security concerns again on the rise for crews and monitoring services warning shipowners to be on guard, leading port agency and service provider Inchcape Shipping Services and risk consultancy Ambrey are launching a strategic partnership. The companies report they will work together to help shipowners and operators to enhance safety and security in the maritime sector.

“It is a hugely uncertain time for global shipping and the maritime sector, threats are incredibly dynamic and this is asking serious questions of the existing ways risks to vessels, crew, and cargo are being mitigated,” said Chris Charnley Group Managing Director at Ambrey. According to the companies, the partnership represents a significant step forward in ensuring a safer and more secure maritime environment for all stakeholders. It is designed to help them assess and manage the emerging threats.

While the safety challenges of sailing in the Red Sea have drawn international attention, organizations including the International Maritime Bureau and ReCaap in Asia highlighted in their year-end reports that the threats for seafarers were far from over in many parts of the world. While the levels declined in the past few years, the threat of piracy persists in areas such as the Gulf of Guinea and along the West Coast of Africa and recently remerged off Somalia in the east. Robbery and assault persist as a high danger, especially in the Singapore Strait as well as many anchorages around the world.

The new service of the partnership will be offered through Inchcape’s dedicated Survey & Inspection Department. Inchcape highlights that it is a service provider to a large portion of the shipping industry. As a leading port agency, they have operations in over 85 percent of the world’s ports across 60 countries and continue to look to grow their presence in key destinations.

"By combining our expertise, technology, and global presence, we are confident that we can revolutionize safety protocols in the maritime industry, ensuring safer operations and ultimately enhancing the commercial outcomes for our valued clients,” said Svend Stenberg, CCO at Inchcape Shipping Services.

The companies report the strategic partnership will allow Inchcape to harness Ambrey's extensive and reputable expertise in safety and security services, complementing Inchcape's global network, data intelligence, and experience in port agency, marine, and survey services. Among the offerings will be citadel inspections, ship security assessments, anti-piracy ship security assessments, ship security plan reviews, and port security assessments on various projects worldwide. The goal is to enable the maritime industry to bolster safety protocols, enhance operational efficiency, and address potential risks.

