Hull Floated for Innovative Neoliner Wind-Powered Ro-Ro

The project to deploy the first wind-powered Ro-Ro as part of an innovative program for sustainable shipping moved a step closer to reality. Turkish shipbuilder RMK Marine reported today, January 29, that the hull of the Neoliner Origin has been floated for the first time.

The vessel was imagined by a French team that seeks to build a commercial vessel that is primarily powered by wind. When the Neoliner Origin enters service later this year it will operate up to 80 percent of the time primarily on wind power. The vessel has a backup diesel motor which will also be used for maneuvering in port.

Neoline and RMK agreed to the project in 2023. Construction began in November 2023 and the assembly in February 2024. The company previously said it was targeting July 2025 for the commercial maiden voyage. It will sail from Saint-Nazaire, France to Baltimore, Maryland with planned stops in the French territory Saint-Pierre and Miquelon and Halifax, Canada.

In recent updates, the company reported that the 88 blocks that make up the vessel were in place and the garage ramp was being installed. The foundations of the SolidSail system were also in place. The diesel engine, gearbox, and reversible shaft generator were also completed with only the rigging to still be installed. The sail system and rigging have been completed by Chantiers de L’Atlantique and at last report was being transported to the shipyard in Turkey.

Neoliner Origin will mostly use its sail for propulsion power (Neoline)

The Neoliner Origin will be 446 feet (136 meters) in length with nearly 3,000 square meters of sail. The vessel will use two Solidsail carbon masts developed and built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique with each mast standing nearly 250 feet (76 meters) and the ability to tilt for clearance and navigation in port. Other unique elements include retractable anti-drift plans and an ultra-efficient weather routing system. Wind will be the primary propulsion for the vessel but it will have an auxiliary engine used while maneuvering or in emergencies.

The vessel will have a loading capacity of 1,200 linear meters with a 2.8-meter width or a capacity of 265 TEU. The maximum weight will be 5,300 tons of cargo. The company highlights the design permits the ship to transport different types of cargo. There will also be accommodations for 12 passengers.

Neoline’s plan called for two demonstration vessels to begin the commercial service. With two vessels, Neoline plans to offer a sailing every two weeks. The vessels are projected to have a speed of 11 knots providing an 8-day crossing time across the Atlantic. It will take an additional four days to reach Baltimore.

It has reported interest from a range of French industrial companies, including companies such as Renault Group, Groupe Beneteau, Manitou Group, Michelin, Jas Hennessy & Co, Clarins, Longchamp, Rémy Cointreau, and La Fournée Dorée.