Greenpeace “Tags” Sanctioned Shadow Tanker Sailing off Denmark



Greenpeace released pictures of a team of activists that were successful in tagging a sanctioned shadow chemical tanker with the word “risk” while it was underway off the coast of Denmark. According to the group it was done to mark the approaching third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and to highlight the dangers of the shadow fleet.

A team of fifteen activists from Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine led the effort. It included at least one rigid high-speed boat which was successful in getting alongside the tanker while others displayed banners with now familiar messages such as “Oil Kills.” The team painted the word in large yellow letters on the side of the ship.

"We have painted "RISK" on the side of this tanker to draw attention to the huge environmental risk that all the old rusty Russian shadow tankers pose to nature and the marine environment. We cannot just sit and wait for an accident to happen that leaves our coasts and birds smeared in oil," said Danish Greenpeace activist Nicoline Hagen.

The targeted vessel is the Prosperity a chemical tanker built in 2006 and operated for Russia’s Sovcomflot before the imposition of sanctions designed to disrupt the Russian oil trade. The tanker operated as the NS Pride and was one of the vessels reflated to Gabon at the start of 2024. In November 2024, it changed its identity and was registered in Barbados.

Greenpeace highlights that Prosperity departed the Russian terminal in Primosk on February 8 they report loaded with 40,000 metric tons of Russian oil and is heading to Aliaga, Turkey. They contend it was one of four shadow tankers that transited Danish waters yesterday, February 12.

The tanker was included in the January 2025 listing of vessels by the United States. Greenpeace highlights its rightful owners are unknown while databases show ownership as a Seychelles-based company, Hellios Oceanway Limited. Greenpeace reports the ship is managed by Fornax Ship Management, based in the UAE, which was also sanctioned by the United States. Greenpeace also said the Prosperity is sailing without internationally recognized P&I insurance covering oil spills.

"There have been many promises and slightly fewer actual actions from Denmark and the EU, and therefore the shadow fleet continues unabated to transport Russian oil to the world market through the narrow Danish waters. Each of the rusty oil tankers poses a potential risk of an oil disaster," said Greenpeace campaign manager Sune Scheller.

Greenpeace is calling for the EU to increase its efforts against the shadow fleet. The group highlighted the EU has only placed 79 vessels on the sanctions list of which it says 52 are crude oil tankers.