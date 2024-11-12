FMC's Bentzel Returns to Private Sector as President of NAWE

The National Association of Waterfront Employers (NAWE), the trade association for terminal operators and seaports, has brought aboard Federal Maritime Commissioner Carl Bentzel as its next president. Bentzel will transition into the leadership role effective December 16, succeeding Robert W. Murray, a former congressional staffer who has held NAWE's top post since 2022.

Bentzel was appointed to the FMC by President-elect Donald Trump in 2019, and his first five-year term at the commission expires in December. He was renominated by President Joe Biden.

"As the President of NAWE . . . I intend to educate, promote, and seek overdue recognition of our industries’ value," said Bentzel in a statement. "I am also deeply thankful for my time at the Federal Maritime Commission and the opportunity to work with such dedicated colleagues who share a commitment to the success and integrity of our maritime industry."

Bentzel has had a long and successful career in American maritime policy. He worked on maritime issues as a senior congressional staffer for 15 years, then spent 15 years representing clients in the maritime industry - including NAWE - in interactions with federal agencies and with Congress.

At FMC, Bentzel worked to address shipper complaints about terminal operators' fees for unreturned containers during the pandemic shipping surge, as well as ocean carriers' failure to provide empty containers for certain cargoes. He helped implement the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022, which greatly expanded FMC's authority. Among other elements of the Act, Bentzel worked on a new rule that prohibits ocean carriers from unreasonably refusing cargo space to American exporters when space is available.

"The global shipping services our country relies on are predominantly foreign-owned and operated, and while I believe they have operated in good faith and responsibly, their actions in denial of service could have severe repercussions on U.S. business interests," Bentzel said in announcing the final rule. "Our manufacturers and farmers must have assurances that their products and goods will have safe, secure, and reliable ocean transport services to international markets."

At NAWE, Bentzel will advocate for the association's members, including public port authorities, independent terminal operators, and the East Coast and West Coast terminal operators' associations.