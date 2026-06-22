Egyptian Seafarer Killed as Russian Drones Hit Three Ships off Ukraine

Ukraine is once again denouncing Russian attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea, reporting that one seafarer was killed on Monday, June 22. The strikes came as both sides have intensified their attacks in recent weeks.

Ukrainian officials said a small general cargo ship named Victress (2,386 dwt) was struck on its way to Ukraine. A large fire broke out on the vessel, and as a result, the ship’s Egyptian cook, a 58-year-old, was killed. Eight other crewmembers were able to enter a life raft and were rescued by the Ukrainian Navy.

Built in 1992, the 75-meter (246-foot) long vessel has been operating for Turkish interests since 2018. Reports indicate the ship was making regular trips into the Black Sea.

A video appearing on social media appears to show the bridge and accommodation block of the vessel on fire. Reports said the ship sustained significant damage and is now anchored offshore.

???????????????? The Russian MoD carried out strikes on two bulk carrier ships off the coast of Odessa.



Ukraine needs permission from Russia to operate certain vessels in the Black Sea. pic.twitter.com/IWc9FSZoZ4 — Spetsna? 007 ???????? (@Alex_Oloyede2) June 22, 2026

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, wrote online that the attacks were “a clear demonstration that Russia’s words cannot be trusted. Russia remains the main threat to Black Sea security and prosperity.”

The Ukrainian Navy confirmed that it had conducted a rescue operation. It said, “This case once again demonstrates that the Russian Federation continues to violate the norms of international maritime law and create threats to civilian shipping. The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to do everything possible to make the seas safe.”

Later, Oleksiy Kuleba, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction, announced that two other vessels had also been struck. He said the ships were flying the flags of Belize and Palau. The report said there were no injuries on these two vessels and that they had continued their journey.

The attacks on the three ships were part of a larger wave of attacks on Ukraine. The port city of Odesa was also hit with reports that two people were killed in a missile strike.

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Kuleba, last week, said that 257 civilians have been injured or killed as a result of the attacks on Ukraine’s ports since the start of the war. He reported that Russia has damaged or destroyed 966 port infrastructure facilities and hit more than 200 commercial vessels since it started its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Kuleba wrote online that the attacks require a decisive response from the international community.

