Crowley Provides First Details and Names of New LNG-Fueled Containerships

U.S.-based shipping company Crowley named its four new LNG-powered containerships that are presently under construction for its Central America service. The company provided the first details of the ships which will both increase capacity and provide more sustainable operations.

The order for the vessels was announced in September 2022 in a deal that involves a long-term charter from Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping. The four vessels were ordered from South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard slated for delivery in 2025. They will place Crowley among the elite group of carriers operating LNG-fueled ships. Eastern Pacific has been expanding the use of LNG. They previously ordered LNG-fueled containerships for both CMA CGM and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and recently began the introduction of four LNG-fueled car carriers for CMA CGM.

Crowley reports that the 1,400 TEU containerships will be named Quetzal, Copan, Tiscapa, and Torogoz, after Central America’s national birds, archaeological sites, and lakes. The name reflects the plans to use the four new ships for service between the U.S. to Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. The company has operated ocean-going services for more than 60 years and today has 11 ships in its international service ranging in mostly from 2006 to 2008 and 10,500 dwt with a capacity of around 1,000 boxes. In addition to Central America, Crowley operates in the Caribbean and to Puerto Rico.

The new ships expand capacity with space for approximately 1,200 TEU and will feature 300 refrigerated unit plugs for perishable cargoes.

When the vessels were ordered, Tom Crowley, Chairman and CEO of the company highlighted, “These four ships will play a significant part in driving Crowley’s strategic growth in our supply chain services for the U.S., Central America and Caribbean. In addition, the vessels' use of LNG and emissions technology will advance the company’s commitment to innovation and decarbonization in the shipping industry as part of our sustainability strategy.”

The ships will be fitted with MAN Energy Solutions’ high-pressure ME-GI engines. Crowley highlights that the engines “reduce methane slippage to negligible levels and make these vessels the most environmentally efficient in their category.”

Today’s teaser released on social media says that additional details on the ships will be provided as they progress through construction and delivery. While due next year, no dates have been announced for their entry into service.

