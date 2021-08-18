Crosby Tugs and SEA.O.G. Merge to Realize Offshore Wind Opportunities

Crosby and Sea.O.G. plan to expand services for the emerging offshore wind sector (Crosby)

Companies across the maritime world are continuing to position in an effort to participate in the anticipated boom as the U.S. moves forward with the development of its offshore wind industry. Falling under the restrictions of the Jones Act, it is believed the industry will provide a range of new business opportunities, which are especially attractive to companies that have experience from the oil and gas industry in the offshore sector.

In the latest move to realize these opportunities, U.S. integrated services provider to the offshore energy industry oil SEA.O.G Offshore and tug and barge operate Crosby Tugs are merging to focus on delivering installation support and operations and maintenance services for the U.S. offshore wind industry.

"The offshore wind industry must adapt and evolve," said James Clouse, CEO of SEA.O.G. Offshore. "That's where we come in. We work to address the regulatory and operational challenges facing developers in this quickly evolving industry."

The partnership will combine SEA.O.G, which is experienced in heavy lift, marine vessel operations, breakbulk, and project cargo operations with Crosby Tugs, which is one of the largest privately-owned marine transportation businesses in the marine industry. The Louisiana-based company has approximately 100 tugboats as well as barges and dredges offering a wide-ranging of offshore and inland marine towing, dredging, and rock placement services along the Gulf Coast region and beyond.

“We are looking forward to continuing to support the ever-changing energy market, and with the combined synergies, we are going to be in a better position to service our clients. Our team is ready to drive the future forward.” Kurt Crosby, CEO of Crosby Tugs.

Together, Crosby and SEA.O.G Offshore plan to bring the ADAPT feeder barge concept to market. ADAPT is a stable, semi-autonomous delivery and installation platform for wind turbine components, foundations, scour protection, and cable lay. The combined fleet will have 130 inland and offshore towboats and a fleet of over 400 barges.