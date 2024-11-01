All Hands Feared Lost from Philippine Cargo Ship Missing for a Week



The Philippine Coast Guard on Thursday reported that it was investigating the growing number of reports of debris and a possible sighting of bodies after days of intensive searching for a missing coastal cargo ship. Contact was lost with the vessel during one of the recent typhoons that hit the area.

Shipping company Synergy Sea Venture told the Philippine Coast Guard that its vessel MV Sta. Monica-A1, had 10 crewmembers when it set out last week. The vessel had reported encountering heavy weather and due to the adverse conditions was seeking shelter.

The search was launched on October 27 when the shipping company said it had not been able to contact the crew. The Coast Guard was conducting aerial searches hoping that the vessel had sought shelter in a remote area while also asking for the aid of ships in the area.

Philippine Coast Guard is searching from air and water for the missing vessel (PCG)

Fishermen located the first pieces of debris handing over to the Coast Guard 10 LPG tanks that were recovered. The Coast Guard was able to confirm the origins of the tanks and that they had been sold to a local buyer. On October 29, a resident of the region also reported to the Coast Guard that his nephew had recovered a life jacket marked "MV Sta Monica-A1" and two unmarked life rings approximately 10 nautical miles off Paluan during a fishing trip in the northwest Philippines. These items were also turned over to the CGSS Mamburao.

In response to the developments, the PCG-251 Islander of PCG conducted an aerial search over the waters off North East El Nido and Mamburao, Mindoro, in an effort to locate further signs of the missing vessel. The PCG reported it was continuing its coastal and seaborne patrols in search of further debris and signs of the missing vessel.

Local fishermen however have told the Coast Guard that they saw at least two bodies floating in the water approximately 14 nautical miles off Paluan. Other fishermen have now reported also seeing debris and possibly more bodies but said due to the proximity of the floating objects they were unable to get closer to investigate.

