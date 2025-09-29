Many planning problems are so hard that it would take several lifetimes to evaluate all possible solutions. Portchain was founded by three McKinsey project managers who believed that the enormous advances in processing power and algorithms could be used to help carrier and terminal planners find optimal solutions to the toughest problems and improve the bottom line of leading shipping companies. Combining simple and intuitive UX design with advanced mathematics and cutting edge web technologies, Portchain unleashes the power of AI to create a step-change in operational performance for shipping companies.