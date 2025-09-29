There has never been a more critical time for sober-minded, fact-based, emotion-free perspectives in energy domains. The U.S. and European governments, along with many U.S. states, are embarking on the biggest industrial spending program in history, all directed in pursuit of an “energy transition” with the goal to rapidly replace hydrocarbons that currently supply 80% of the world’s energy. Why are the stakes so high? “Transitions” of such scale have never occurred. And energy is fundamental to everything in civilization.