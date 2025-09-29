Jonathan Campbell-James has a degree in Modern Middle Eastern Studies from Durham University and served for 32 years in the British Army’s Intelligence Corps. His career focused on the Gulf and culminated as Deputy C2 Intelligence in HQ Multinational Forces-Iraq in Baghdad. He was then the Regional Head of Security and Political Risk covering the MENA Region for a global bank, based in Dubai and Riyadh. He also has written for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and for Gulf States Newsletter. He is a graduate of the Army Staff College, the Defence School of Languages and the NATO Defence College Rome.