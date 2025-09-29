AP Companies offers a comprehensive range of services designed to address the unique requirements of seafarers, oil and gas industry workers, airline crew and other professionals operating globally. With our wide medical network, we provide medical services at various ports of call and in seafarers' or remote workers’ home countries, establish remote medical units upon request, delivering comprehensive medical support whenever and wherever it's needed. Furthermore, we assist clients with pre-employment and re-employment medical examinations, ensuring compliance with industry best practices and meeting individual needs. Our dedication lies in providing tailored solutions to enhance the health and safety for our clients worldwide.