Western Regional Sales Manager

Western Regional Sales Manager: will be responsible for international digital and print sales for a publishing company.

Our robust CRM provides all the contact information for sales clients in the Region.

Must have excellent communications skills and be able to contact clients daily and travel to trade show events in the region. Must have good knowledge of print media, including social media and digital advertising.

Salary: $60,000.00 plus commissions – potential first-year income $100,000.00 per year.

Benefits:

Cell phone reimbursement

Dental Insurance

Disability Insurance

Health Insurance

Life Insurance

Paid Time Off

Vision Insurance

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Supplemental pay types:

Bonus pay

COVID-19 considerations:

The candidate will work remotely but have daily contact with the Senior Vice president and Editors and can travel to trade shows worldwide.

Plantation, FL 33317: Reliably commute or plan to relocate before starting work (Preferred)

Education:

Bachelor's (Required)

Willingness to travel:

25% (Required)

Work Location:

One location

Work Remotely:

Yes