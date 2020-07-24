Shipyard General Manager - New Construction

Cleveland, OH

POSITION SUMMARY:

The role has full accountability for P&L of the Shipyard. This is a hands-on position requiring interaction with people at all levels of the organization.





ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develops a strategic labor resources plan that addresses recruitment, hiring, alternative labor sources, employee development and retention.

Develops key customer contacts and nurtures long-term business relationships.

Perform estimating and project management duties as required.

Serves as the primary point of contact for hourly union employees and labor representatives.

Forecast operating costs and facilities needs across the business units.

Act as liaison to local community organizations, political interests or other identified applicable associations.

Responsible for managing appropriate levels of company assets, tools and equipment and budgeting of same.

Determine and manage appropriate levels of overhead costs and employees

Supervises up to hundreds of employees at various levels.



Desired Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree - in marine engineering or equivalent combination of education and experience is preferred. MBA or equivalent broad business exposure and knowledge is preferred.

Experience as a commercial shipyard project manager.

Excellent managerial skills and communication ability.



Minimum ten (10) years of experience in general management with Profit and Loss responsibility, in a commercial shipyard.