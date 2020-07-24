357
Shipyard General Manager - New Construction

By The Maritime Executive 07-22-2020 01:26:27

Experience required 10 Years Minimum
Cleveland, OH

POSITION SUMMARY:
The role has full accountability for P&L of the Shipyard.  This is a hands-on position requiring interaction with people at all levels of the organization.


ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Develops a strategic labor resources plan that addresses recruitment, hiring, alternative labor sources, employee development and retention. 
  • Develops key customer contacts and nurtures long-term business relationships.
  • Perform estimating and project management duties as required.
  • Serves as the primary point of contact for hourly union employees and labor representatives. 
  • Forecast operating costs and facilities needs across the business units.
  • Act as liaison to local community organizations, political interests or other identified applicable associations.
  • Responsible for managing appropriate levels of company assets, tools and equipment and budgeting of same.
  • Determine and manage appropriate levels of overhead costs and employees
  • Supervises up to hundreds of employees at various levels.


Desired Qualifications:
Bachelor’s Degree -  in marine engineering or equivalent combination of education and experience is preferred. MBA or equivalent broad business exposure and knowledge is preferred.
Experience as a commercial shipyard project manager.
Excellent managerial skills and communication ability.

Minimum ten (10) years of experience in general management with Profit and Loss responsibility, in a commercial shipyard.