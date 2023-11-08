President, SUNY Maritime

President The State University of New York College at Maritime SUNY Maritime seeks a civic-minded, knowledgeable, and dedicated leader to advance its vision to be the leading maritime educational institution in the United States. SUNY Maritime is a vibrant, student-centered institution committed to student development and engagement in the southeastern portion of the borough of the Bronx in New York City and a member of the State University of New York (SUNY) comprehensive system of higher education. The State University of New York (SUNY) and the SUNY Maritime College Council invite applications from skilled, dynamic, and experienced academic, business and/or government leaders who are committed to student success and academic excellence. The Institution: SUNY Maritime is the oldest and largest maritime college in the United States and was charted in 1873 to help renew the post-Civil War maritime industry of New York City. Enrollment at SUNY Maritime is currently at 1,368 students and about 67% of the student body, more than 850 individuals at SUNY Maritime College, are members of The Regiment of Cadets. The Regiment is a military-style organization and is governed by a set of rules and regulations similar to that of the Federal service academies. The Regiment of Cadets is part of the training program, which works with the licensing program to impart military bearing, etiquette, and structure, as preparation for entry into the U.S. Merchant Marine. The co-existing civilian program is designed to offer students, who are not required to wear uniforms or adhere to the structure of the Regiment, a traditional college experience. Students participate in over 30 clubs including student government, yearbook, band, water sports, and professional organizations. The College is home to the only Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) unit in the New York City metropolitan area. Women comprise about 14% of the undergraduate student body and 13.8% of the graduate students. Students of color make up nearly 29% of graduate and undergraduate students. SUNY Maritime is located on a 55-acre campus on Throggs Neck, in the southeastern portion of the borough of the Bronx in New York City that demarcates the passage between the East River and Long Island Sound. The scenic waterfront property is centered by Fort Schuyler, constructed in the 1850s, which houses three academic departments (Humanities, Marine Transportation, and Maritime Technology & Operations), the Stephen B. Luce Library, the Maritime Industry Museum, the Center for Simulation and Marine Operations, and college administration. The Fort is complemented by the Maritime Academic Center that houses the Global Business and Transportation academic department as well as state-of-the-art classrooms and a multi-purpose conference center. The Science and Engineering Building houses both the School of Engineering and Math/Science departments. This building includes classrooms, offices and administration along with a full mission engine room simulator; newly constructed steam and systems lab; flow tank; Wartsila diesel lab; machine shops and additional mechanical and science labs. A newly constructed state-of-the-art training vessel (TSES VII), a Seaman’s Educational Center and the complimentary, President’s residence, sailing center, riverfront piers, dining halls, residence halls, faculty housing, staff housing, athletic facilities, and student union complete the campus environs. Many parts of the campus provide panoramic vistas of the East River or Long Island Sound, with impressive views of coastal Connecticut, the north shore of Long Island, and the Manhattan skyline. For more information about SUNY Maritime please visit https://www.sunymaritime.edu. The Position: The President is the chief executive officer of the College and has overall legal responsibility for the operation of the College. Reporting to the SUNY Chancellor, the President will work collaboratively with the campus college council, peer SUNY campuses, and the local community. Among the duties assigned, the President is responsible for the preparation and recommendation of the annual College budget request and the allocation of resources. The President directs strategic planning and resources related to institutional goals and makes policy decisions with respect to the mission, plans, and development of the campus. The President promotes the development and effectiveness of the College through the supervision of the academic and nonacademic staff and has legal responsibility for the appointment, reappointment, promotion, and separation from services of all staff members. As a highly visible and engaged leader, the President actively engages with alumni, maritime industry friends, foundations, and community partnerships to grow SUNY Maritime’s annual fund. The President engages all stakeholders to focus on increasing awareness of the College’s profile while providing broad and transformational educational opportunities to students. As Chief Executive Officer, the President assigns duties, powers, and responsibilities to other administrative and academic officers and/or to special committees. The President will work with a team of dedicated faculty and staff and oversee the divisions of Academic Affairs, Chief of Staff and External & Government Affairs, Communications, Finance and Administration, Institutional Advancement, Human Resources & Chief Diversity Office, and Master, Empire State VII. Qualifications: The successful candidate should demonstrate commitment to the College’s overall unique historical mission, support and promote diversity, and reinforce a student-focused environment. The successful candidate will demonstrate a commitment to providing a high-quality, affordable education to students from all social, cultural, and economic backgrounds. The successful candidate will possess a record in building institutional diversity and equally supporting SUNY’s initiative to diversify the faculty, staff, and students. The candidate should have a record of accomplishments in their chosen fields and have a record of demonstrated leadership. The new President should be entrepreneurial and provide effective leadership by exhibiting innovative and creative approaches relevant to the College’s mission. The ideal candidate must demonstrate, through past experiences, an appreciation for and dedication to education and to promoting academic excellence consistent with the unique mission of SUNY Maritime. The new President must possess experience of sound financial management, demonstrated success in fundraising, via engaging alumni and donors, and the ability to create a feeling of collegiality and shared inquiry. The individual must be knowledgeable or be able to become familiar with the various licensing certifications required by the Maritime Administration, the United States Coast Guard, and international organizations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO). A personal desire to be engaged with and be visible to students is critical. The person should provide pivotal leadership in an environment committed to shared governance and transparency. The consistent ability to communicate and collaborate effectively with campus constituents, SUNY System administration, other SUNY institutions, federal agencies such as the Department of Transportation, Maritime Administration (MARAD), and United Coast Guard leadership, as well as local community leaders is vital. The successful candidate will join a dynamic group of collegial SUNY presidents across the SUNY System that are fully engaged in dialogue and planning at a national level during a critical time that requires the State University of New York’s unparalleled commitment to student success, academic excellence, leadership, research, and economic and community engagement. A demonstrated record of professional experience in the maritime industry is preferred to lead this public institution of higher learning. Qualified candidates should have a terminal degree, executive-level leadership experience, and good management skills. About SUNY: The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95% of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide reached nearly $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2022, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit www.suny.edu. Application: Interested candidates should submit only a cover letter and resume/curriculum vitae to RPA Inc. at https://apptrkr.com/4761907. For a confidential discussion about this opportunity or to make a nomination, please email Isaac Karaffa, Vice President and Senior Consultant, or Dana John Cohick, President, at the email address listed above. The first review of candidates will continue through January 15, 2024. SUNY Maritime EEO Statement SUNY Maritime is an Equal Opportunity Employer, Affirmative Action, and Americans with Disabilities Employer. The College is committed to recruiting, hiring, training, and promoting persons at all employment levels without regard race, color, national origin, religion, creed, age, disability, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, familial status, pregnancy, predisposing genetic characteristics, military status, domestic violence victim status, or criminal conviction or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.