DECK WATCH OFFICER/INSTRUCTORS – SUMMER CRUISE 2021

APPROXIMATE STARTING DATES for:

Cruise 1: May 31st - July 14, 2021

Cruise 2: July 14th - August 27, 2021

The California Maritime Academy seeks applicants for temporary positions to serve as Deck Watch Officers/Instructors for the 2021 annual training cruise. Applicants expecting to be considered for this position must complete their online application and submit requested materials to Human Resources. This position will remain open until filled.

CRUISE PERIOD: The entire operation of the TRAINING SHIP GOLDEN BEAR is under management by students, with faculty-licensed officers acting in an advisory capacity. First-year students perform elementary tasks, while third-year students perform all the duties of ship’s officers - from loading the ship’s cargo of provisions and lighting off the plant, to navigating and providing power for the ship. Grades are assigned by faculty members based on actual performance, professionalism and aptitude for life at sea as a licensed officer.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY MARITIME ACADEMY (Cal Maritime): Located on a compact but scenic waterfront campus in Vallejo, California (30 miles northeast of San Francisco), California State University Maritime Academy (Cal Maritime) is a unique and specialized campus of the 23-campus California State University (CSU) system. Serving a population of approximately 1100 undergraduate and 50 graduate students, we are one of only seven degree-granting maritime academies in the United States — and the only one on the West Coast. Cal Maritime offers six baccalaureate degrees in Business Administration, Global Studies and Maritime Affairs (GSMA), Facilities Engineering Technology, Marine Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering, and Marine Transportation. The undergraduate curriculum includes licensing programs for future merchant marine, coast guard and naval reserve officers. Cal Maritime also offers a Master of Science in Transportation and Engineering Management degree. Please visit our website for more information about California State University Maritime Academy .

Our programs focus on intellectual learning, applied technology, leadership development, and global awareness. Cal Maritime students participate in training cruises aboard the Training Ship Golden Bear or other international educational experiences - gaining a unique perspective on our increasingly global culture and economy. Cal Maritime is committed to being a leading educational institution recognized for excellence in the business, engineering, operations, security and policy of the transportation industries of the Pacific Rim and beyond. We are equally committed to hiring and retaining diverse and dedicated faculty and staff who lead the way in helping our students expand their knowledge and potential.

MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: The individual in the Deck Watch Officer/Instructor position will be responsible for standing watches and/or instructing students. Other duties will include drills, standing in port watches, and conducting lectures (all course materials provided) for assigned courses.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Unlimited U.S. Coast Guard license

STCW endorsement

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS:

Teaching experience at the college level

Senior deck license with significant sea experience

PHYSICAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS:

A 14-day quarantine period may be required to be conducted on campus.

Work site aboard the training ship requires climbing up and down ship ladders and gangway; lifting and carrying material from pier to training ship, and occasional work in excess heat, cold, dampness or dry atmospheric conditions.

All mariners should be capable of living and working in cramped spaces on rolling vessels, maintaining balance on a moving deck, rapidly donning an exposure suit, stepping over doorsills of 24 inches in height, opening and closing watertight doors that may weigh up to 56 pounds, pulling heavy objects, up to 50 lbs. in weight, distances of up to 400 feet, climbing steep stairs or vertical ladders without assistance, participating in firefighting and lifesaving efforts, including wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), and lifting/controlling fully charged fire hoses.

SALARY COMPENSATION: Salary is commensurate with the education, qualifications and experience of the individual.

BENEFITS: An excellent comprehensive benefits package is available for “qualifying” positions which includes medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurances, retirement plans, fee waiver, vacation and sick leave.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: The person holding this position is considered a ‘mandated reporter’ under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in CSU Executive Order 1083 revised July 21, 2017 as a condition of employment.

ELIGIBILITY TO WORK:

A pre-employment physical is required as are subsequent USCG fitness physicals prior to each training cruise. The incumbent must participate in a random drug-screening program as required by federal law.

Applicants must provide proof of US citizenship or authorization to work in the United States within three days from the date of hire.

A background check investigation (including criminal records check) is required prior to employment. Failure to satisfactorily complete the background check may affect the application status of applicants or continued employment of current CSU employees who apply for the position.

Applicants must submit on hire official documentation as proof of degree, license, or certificates as required.

APPLICATION PROCESS: Interested parties must submit the Cal Maritime Employment Application packet of information requested below. Apply on-line at Cal Maritime Faculty Listings .

Cal Maritime Employment Application (required) Letter of interest Copy of appropriate/require licenses Resume Names, addresses, and telephone numbers of at least three professional references

EEO STATEMENT: Cal Maritime is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer. The university subscribes to all state and federal regulations and prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity/gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, age, disability, genetic information, medical condition, covered veteran status, or any other protected status. Reasonable Accommodations will be provided to applicants with qualifying disabilities who self-disclose by contacting the Benefits Coordinator at (707) 654-1146.

