The Maritime Exchange Announces Passing of President Dennis Rochford

[By: THE MARITIME EXCHANGE BOARD AND STAFF]

It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Maritime Exchange President Dennis Rochford on July 31, 2021.

Dennis joined the Exchange team in 1988 with the specific charge to develop and implement what has since become the highly successful TRACS cargo manifesting and release system – a tool today used by nearly four hundred maritime industry professionals throughout the Delaware River region, the country, and the world. The way he set out to meet that mandate was characteristic of his approach to solving the many problems the maritime industry had to face and capitalizing on the many opportunities available to improve the economic climate for Exchange members: he brought the community together to help determine the best path forward for the common good.

The Exchange board tapped him to become President in 1994 following the retirement of his predecessor, William Harrison. Since that time, Dennis led the Exchange through many challenges, not the least of which was the effect of COVID-19 on the organization’s operations. For over 30 years, he guided the staff with his vision and provided the encouragement, counsel, and resources to help them reach their goals and achieve their own successes.

Though Dennis was the driving force behind all Exchange activities, he was most known for his unceasing efforts to see the Delaware River main channel deepened to 45 feet. His zeal and energy were contagious and his grip on the hurdles to be overcome tenacious. He unrelentingly fought for funding and ensured the lines of communication between members of Congress, the Army Corps of Engineers, and port stakeholders were always open.

Dennis’s commitment to the Exchange and its members was bolstered by his second passion: politics. At the beginning of each Congressional session, he could be seen walking the halls of Capitol Hill with position papers in hand, stopping in to meet with Congressional staff members to make sure they were aware of the needs of the maritime industry and to provide specific recommendations for action. Beyond his work for the Exchange, Dennis was active in national, state, and local politics. He served as a Delaware County (Pennsylvania) Commissioner, was Chief of Staff for New Castle County Executive Rita Justice, and ran Pete du Pont’s Iowa campaign during the 1988 presidential race. Dennis twice ran for public office himself. He was such a savvy and sought-after political advisor and business leader that he was asked to serve as a panelist on a weekly PBS show, “Delaware Tonight,” a role he enjoyed for 11 years.

All of these activities equipped Dennis especially well to fulfill his responsibilities as Maritime Exchange President, navigating the intricacies of working in the three state capitols and Washington, D.C. and building effective working relationships with appointed and elected government officials at all levels.

Dennis’s passing marks the end of an era at the Maritime Exchange. We will sorely miss his leadership, his support, his unique style and brand of wit, and most of all, his friendship.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.