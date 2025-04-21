Resolve Academy Hosts 19th Annual Damage Control Olympics

[By: Resolve Academy]

WHAT: Celebrating its 19th year, Resolve Academy’s Damage Control Olympics will take place during Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, April 29 at Resolve Academy’s training facility, located within the Port of Everglades. Resolve Marine and its training arm, Resolve Academy, created this event as a gesture of appreciation to the brave service men and women who defend our country at sea.

This competitive event simulates real-life emergencies that sailors may experience while aboard a vessel at sea, providing them with valuable experience in a fast-paced, competitive environment. This friendly competition is designed for officers and crews from U.S. Navy and U.S Coast Guard vessels visiting Port Everglades during Fleet Week.

The day of shipboard firefighting and vessel flooding exercises will be led by Resolve Academy’s experienced instructors and personnel. Teams will put their skills to the test in timed, practical, hands-on training exercises and shipboard emergency response scenarios that are as realistic as they come. Scenarios include navigating live fire, smoke-filled environments, and a flooded ship chamber. The day provides participants with valuable training and the opportunity to showcase their emergency response expertise.

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

9 a.m. Opening ceremony

4 p.m. Awards ceremony

WHERE:

Resolve Academy

3305 SE 19th Avenue*

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

*Located inside Port Everglades, valid ID is required for entry.

Media are invited to attend. Click here to RSVP. Please note this event is closed to the public.

VISUALS:

Resolve Academy instructors available to comment

Competitors from the US Navy and US Coast Guard with spokespersons available for comment

Opening ceremony with a live bagpiper

Two Exterior Fire Fighting Events

Interior Fire Attack

Search & Rescue

Damage Control Flooding Event

Awards ceremony

Click here to watch a video of the 2023 event