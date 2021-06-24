ProDominicana Ceremony to be Held June 25th

The ProDominicana Ceremony will commemorate the signing of a 15 year Strategic Alliance agreement between Fassmer Technical Projects (DBA of Fassmer Service America) located in Lauderhill, FL and Ciramar Shipyard in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Friday, 25 June, 2021 - which is also the International Day of the Seafarer.

Fassmer Technical Projects/ Fassmer Service America is a part of the 171 years old Fassmer Shipbuilding Organization, headquartered in Berne, Germany. Fassmer is an industry leading shipbuilding organization.

Ciramar Shipyard is a family owned shipyard, and has been operational in the present location since 1984.

